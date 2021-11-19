'This hurts my heart. I love you': Virat Kohli's heartfelt message for 'brother' AB de Villiers as RCB legend retires

Virat Kohli on Friday shared a heartfelt message for his long-time Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers after the former South Africa captain announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Shortly after de Villiers announced to the world that he was done playing cricket, his RCB captain for years, Kohli took to Twitter to pay tribute to his 'brother' ABD.

"To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be," Kohli tweeted.

"This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. I love you."

Kohli and AB de Villiers and the numerous match-winning partnerships they have shared for RCB will go down in RCB's folklore. Together, Kohli and de Villiers share the record for the two highest partnerships recorded in IPL.

The two superstars of RCB put on 229 runs for the second wicket against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016, and a year earlier, had stitched an unbeaten 215-run stand against Mumbai Indians.