 ‘India can definitely be beaten again’: Alastair Cook's fiery declaration | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / 'This Indian side can definitely be beaten again': Alastair Cook's fiery declaration after India vs England 2nd Test

'This Indian side can definitely be beaten again': Alastair Cook's fiery declaration after India vs England 2nd Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 07, 2024 04:15 PM IST

Former England captain Alastair Cook believes India will be “relieved” to have secured a win in the second Test.

India made a strong comeback in the five-Test series against England earlier this week, defeating the visitors by 106 runs to level 1-1 in the second Test. Jasprit Bumrah produced a wondrous performance, picking nine wickets throughout the match, including a six-wicket haul in the first innings, aiding the side to an opening win in the series.

India's Rohit Sharma shakes hands with England's Ben Stokes after the match (REUTERS)
India's Rohit Sharma shakes hands with England's Ben Stokes after the match (REUTERS)

Despite the loss, England produced a fighting performance in the fourth innings, reaching close to 300 on a fourth-day pitch in Visakhapatnam in their 399-run chase; the side was bowled out for 292.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also read Joe Root wants to keep Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma quiet throughout the Test series

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook stated that India would be “relieved” by the win in the second Test, insisting that the visitors had put Rohit Sharma's men under pressure.

“India will be relieved more than anything. They were under the cosh after the first Test. This Indian side can definitely be beaten again. England have got close here without any hundreds. They’ll be disappointed,” Cook said on BBC TMS.

Cook was the last English captain to win a Test series in India; his side had beaten the Indian team, which was captained by MS Dhoni, 2-1 in 2012.

It was largely a one-man show for the Indian team in the first innings of the second Test, as Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a magnificent double century. The next best score in the innings was Shubman Gill's 34.

In the second innings, however, it was Gill's 108 that propelled India to 255, helping the hosts set a daunting target to take a 2-0 lead. While there were no centurions for the English team throughout the Test, the side will take pride in its showing in the second innings, with Zak Crawley (73) and lower-order batters Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley (both 36) giving India a scare in the chase.

In fact, India head coach Rahul Dravid was all praise for the English team as well; during the post-match press conference, Dravid lauded the brand of cricket that England had delivered throughout the game.

“They are playing very well. Whether you call it Bazball or whatever. I’m not sure how happy they are about it, but they are playing really good cricket. They’ve shown good skills. It’s not like wild slogging. Some of the shots they are playing require a lot of skill and ability. There’s more to it than just attacking cricket," Dravid had said.

There is a 10-day gap between the second and third Test, and both sides are on a well-deserved rest; the third match takes place at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On