This IPL is forcing cricket enthusiasts to choose sides. Know why?

Those following the Indian Premiere League (IPL) closely this year are in for quite a dilemma. On the last day of the league stage today, two matches are scheduled to be played simultaneously instead of the usual one match in the afternoon and one in the evening format. The matches are between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

“Definitely, it’s a challenge for us IPL fans to closely follow two matches at once! Especially since being a Delhiite, I follow Delhi Capitals matches regularly, but would also like to see Mumbai Indians in action. It’s going to be a distraction for sure,” says Sameer Arora, a Business Development executive, who stays in Janakpuri.

Watching the match on two different devices is an option some might be adopting. “Thankfully, we all have more than one electronic gadgets (TV, laptop, tab, cell phone) in our home. So, it shouldn’t be too much of a problem for us to view different matches at one time. So, a fan like me will try to watch both of them. But I think, the craze for RCB vs DC will be significantly higher than SRH’s match. So that should be only reason to keep my focus towards RCB vs DC. But if MI vs SRH turns out to be a crucial match for MI to enter the semi-final, it will be an important one too,” says Aryan Munshi, a Support Engineer from Faridabad.

Echoing his thoughts, Deepesh Khurana, a real estate consultant from Sukhdev Vihar, says, “I have found a perfect solution to satisfy both my indulgences. Since I prefer live viewing instead of recordings, I will switch on two screens at the same time. One match on my TV and another one on my phone.”

However, some denizens are going to just stick to the match played by their favourite teams. “Both matches can be deciding matches based on how the IPL is going for far. It’s crucial for three teams, DC, RCB and MI. I am a hardcore RCB fan and so I won’t be switching between the matches. But ideally it should have been at two different times. I would have liked to watch the other match too. But ab option hi nai, toh I will have to miss one,” says Ashesh, an IT professional from Kalkaji Extension.

