‘This is a huge result’: Former Ireland and England batsman Ed Joyce hopes for great things to happen after India upset

What a day it was for Irish cricket on Friday evening. For the first time in their history, they beat India at Stormont, Belfast. Defeating the world’s best team is a dream all minnows live by, and the 12th-ranked Irish side – before the contest -- made it a reality. Former Ireland batsman Ed Joyce was ecstatic following the team’s 34-run win against Shreyas Iyer’s men. The 47-year-old, who also played for England but was born and brought up in Ireland -- Dublin to be precise -- was ecstatic and hopeful that in the future Team India would tour the country more often. At present, the Indian teams go there before a series in England. Ireland defeated India in the first match. (X images)

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"The Ireland men's and women's teams have had good results over the past two or three years, and we shouldn't forget that, but it's important we keep getting results against these teams - India, England and Australia," Joyce said on BBC Radio Ulster.

"The three big powers of the world game. To go out and compete against them is really important for us. This is a huge result. Hopefully, it means India will come back and play us a lot more,” he added.