'This is criminal': Shan Masood savaged for 'clueless' declaration act as Bangladesh take first-innings lead in 1st Test

Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim notched up his 11th Test century and first against Pakistan as Bangladesh took a first-innings lead after lunch on the fourth day of the opening Test match of the two-game series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. With Bangladesh taking the lead, fans on social media lashed out at Pakistan captain Shan Masood as the hosts had declared in their first innings after scoring 448 for six. Mushfiqur Rahim's century helped Bangladesh take first-innings lead in Rawalpindi

Pakistan's fast bowlers failed to make a crucial breakthrough against the Bangladesh lower order on a sluggish wicket in the opening session on Saturday and could take just a wicket as the visitors added 73 runs after resuming on 316 for five. Naseem Shah (2 for 86) had overnight half-centurion Litton Das (56) caught behind inside the first hour, but Mushfqur and Mehidy Hasan Miraz further reduced the lead with an unbeaten stand of 57 runs.

Mushfiqur reached the triple-figure mark in the penultimate over before lunch off 200 balls, lacing 12 boundaries as he swept off-spinner Salman Ali Agha for two runs as Bangladesh moved closer to Pakistan's total.

It was much smoother sailing for the visitors in the second session on the fourth day as Pakistan failed to pick a single wicket. Mushfiqur did survive a scare when Babar Azam dropped a catch at leg slip, but otherwise, it was one-way traffic with Mehidy and Mushfiqur stitching an unbeaten 163-run stand, where the former completed his fifty, while the latter inched closer to an elusive double ton.

With Bangladesh going past Pakistan's first-innings total an hour into the second session with four wickets in hand, home fans were furious on social media as they criticised Masood's declaration call.

Mushfiqur Rahim on verge of history

Bangladesh ended the second session on Day 4 of the first Test with a 47-run lead, leaving them with possible outcomes in this game - a win or a draw for them. Bangladesh have drawn only one of their last 13 Tests against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Mushfiqur stands on the verge of becoming the first-ever batter from Bangladesh to score four double centuries in Test cricket. He currently holds the record for the highest individual score for Bangladesh, having notched up an unbeaten 219 against Zimbabwe in Mirpur in 2018. He also scored 203 not out against the same opponent at the same venue in 2020 and 200 against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2013.