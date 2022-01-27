'This is very much an unsettled Indian team': Former national selector weighs in on IND squad for WI series

The BCCI on Wednesday named India's T20I and ODI squads for the home series against West Indies, with a new name and a couple of returns to the national set-up. The 18-member contingent has Rohit Sharma back as its leader and KL Rahul as his deputy. The squad also features Kuldeep Yadav, who has returned to the ODI squad after last playing for the national team in July last year.

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has also been rewarded with a maiden ODI call-up and hard-hitting all-rounder Deepak Hooda has also made a comeback. Among senior cricketers, Ravichandran Ashwin has been dropped from the white-ball team, while Washington Sundar, who missed the South Africa series due to Covid, was drafted back in the squad.

Former India selector Saba Karim also shed light on the rejigged squad, saying that skipper Rohit & head coach Rahul Dravid must have influenced the selection. He further added that constant chopping and changing has hinted towards the team management's approach of finding the ideal combination.

“Captain Rohit Sharma was present in the selection committee meeting. Coach Dravid and Rohit’s influence is visible in the team selection. So many changes taking place prove that the team management and selectors haven't found the combination they want. They want to try out new players to see whether they can fit into the T20 and ODI scheme of things in the near future," said Karim on the Khelneeti podcast.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been dropped from the ODI squad but retained for the T20Is while former skipper Virat Kohli is a part of both limited-overs teams. The former India wicketkeeper described the current team as "unsettled", but added that the Rohit-Dravid pair is looking to determine players who can represent the country in the next World Cup.

“This is very much an unsettled Indian team. Dravid and Rohit are trying to move the team in a direction so that in the coming times it wears a settled look. They are seeking those 15-16 players who can represent India in the upcoming World Cup," he further added.

The six-match series against the West Indies will feature three ODIs starting in Ahmedabad from February 6, which will be followed by as many T20I games in Kolkata.

