Three South Africa cricketers in isolation after one tests positive for Covid-19

Three South Africa cricketers in isolation after one tests positive for Covid-19

All three cricketers are asymptomatic and are being monitored by the medical team of Cricket South Africa.

cricket Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 08:51 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Quinton de Kock gets a temperature check done before leaving for South Africa from India earlier this year.
Quinton de Kock gets a temperature check done before leaving for South Africa from India earlier this year.(Getty Images)
         

One South African cricketer has tested positive for Covid-19 and been placed in isolation along with two more who came in close contact with him, ahead of the limited-overs series against England starting November 27. All three cricketers, whose names remain undisclosed, are asymptomatic and are being monitored by the Cricket South Africa medical team, CSA said in a statement.

“One player has returned a positive test result and two players were considered close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team. All three players have been placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town as part of the COVID-19 protocols. While all players are asymptomatic, CSA’s medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being,” CSA said in an official statement.

“CSA can confirm that approximately 50 COVID-19 PCR tests were performed on players and support staff prior to entering the bio-safe environment in Cape Town for their upcoming limited-overs tour against England. The testing is in line with fulfilling the organisation’s obligation and commitment to its duty of care to its team and to the broader public in controlling the spread of the virus.”

The players who have been put under isolation would not be replaced for the series against England. However, CSA has clarified that two replacement players will be included in the squad.

Approximately 50 tests were carried out on South Africa’s players and support staff before entering the bio-secure bubble in Cape Town which will host the first T20I. The T20Is will be followed by three ODIs with Newlands and Boland Park in Paarl hosting all six matches. Meanwhile, everyone from the England team which arrived in South Africa have tested negative.

