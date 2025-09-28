Tickets sold out for Dubai's Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan; boycott calls go on the backburner

It is expected to be a blockbuster showdown as India face Pakistan at the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup final, in Dubai on Sunday. This is the first time in the tournament's history that both sides are meeting in the summit clash. India and Pakistan have already met twice in the ongoing tournament, with Suryakumar Yadav and Co. winning both matches.(AP)

Both sides have already met twice in the ongoing tournament, with India winning both matches. The group stage fixture saw boycott calls from Indian cricket fans due to the Indo-Pak tensions.

Tickets sold out for the IND vs PAK final

The group stage game saw 20,000 fans in the stadium, reportedly. Meanwhile, the Super Four stage clash had 17,000 spectators in attendance. Ticket sales for the Asia Cup final have reportedly been sold out, with all 28,000 seats booked at the Dubai International Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the match, Pakistan captain Salman Agha said, "It would be wrong to say a Pakistan-India match doesn't carry more pressure. It's the final. There'll be a similar amount of pressure on both sides. The pressure of a final is different, of course."

Meanwhile, India bowling coach Morne Morkel said, "I don't think, in this tournament so far, we've played a complete game. After every game, there's been discussions about areas we would like to improve and get better. If we start with the batting, can we, in tough conditions, rotate strike a little bit better... Can we protect partnerships a little bit, because new batter walking in here, it is quite tough. From a bowling point of view, the talk is specifically about the first six, first 10 overs, how we can improve with our lengths, with our accuracy, our thinking. And in that middle phase, just our over sequence, in terms of bringing in the odd yorker."

Both matches between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup has also been riddled with controversies. Suryakumar Yadav was fined 30 per cent of his match fees due to dedicating the group stage win to Pahalgam terror attack victims. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf was also fined the same for controversial gestures during the Super Four stage showdown. On the other hand, Sahibzada Farhan escaped with a warning for his controversial 'gun' celebration after getting his fifty in the Super Four fixture.