'Tilak Varma didn't deserve to stay': Srikkanth tears into Team India star for reckless dismissal vs South Africa

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth did not hold back in his criticism of Tilak Varma following his dismissal against South Africa in Sunday’s T20 World Cup clash. Under scrutiny heading into the Super 8 fixture due to his modest strike rate, Tilak’s stay at the crease ended abruptly when he attempted an ill-judged stroke in just the second over of India’s chase of 188. The early wicket only added to the mounting pressure on the batting unit. 'Tilak Varma didn't deserve to stay': Srikkanth tears strips off Team India star (PTI)

The contrast with a few months ago is stark. Tilak had been instrumental in India’s Asia Cup success, producing a decisive knock against Pakistan in the final. But since returning from the injury that sidelined him during the T20I series against New Zealand, he has struggled to find rhythm. In five matches at this World Cup, the left-hander has scored 107 runs at a strike rate of 118.88, numbers that have sparked debate about his role in the side.

Srikkanth delivered a blunt assessment of India's team selection and Tilak Varma's dismissal, suggesting a potential shake-up in the playing XI. He questioned Tilak's place in the side and hinted that Sanju Samson could replace him after what he described as a "horrible" shot in the previous game.

“If Sanju Samson has to come into the 11, there is no place for Tilak Varma. Many are questioning Tilak's place in the side. There's a good chance he'll be dropped from the 11 for the shot he played today. It was a horrible shot, and he didn't deserve to stay at the crease after playing a shot like that,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

“A big hole without a chase master like Virat Kohli” Srikkanth pointed to the absence of Virat Kohli as a major factor behind India’s struggles in big chases, stressing that the team is missing a proven match-winner in pressure situations.

"Kohli was the Player of the Match is our top three chases in the T20 World Cup. There is clearly a big hole without a chase master like Virat Kohli. India will continue struggling to chase big totals without him. All the teams will only bat first and make India chase moving forward," said Srikkanth.