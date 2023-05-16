Tilak Varma's fitness continues to worry Rohit in race for top 4: MI's predicted XI vs LSG IPL 2023

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. The Rohit Sharma-led side is coming off two consecutive wins in their last two games and could move to second place on the points table with a win against LSG. MI have so far won seven and lost five of their twelve games this season. Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma(PTI)

MI lost to RCB and CSK in their opening two games but then bounced back with three wins in a row against DC, KKR and SRH. They lost consecutive games against PBKS and defending champions GT. MI chased down 213 in a thrilling match at the Wankhede Stadium against RR. MI then put on a chasing master class as Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's helped their side chase down 215 against PBKS. Then MI lost to CSK for the second time this season. Since then MI have beaten RCB and GT in consecutive games.

Last time out, Suryakumar Yadav smashed his maiden IPL century (103* off 49 balls) as MI posted a daunting 218/5. Impact Player Akash Madhwal then led the way with the ball with 3/36 as the bowlers restricted GT to 191/8 to win the game by 27 runs. SKY has now scored 479 runs so far this season at an astonishing strike rate of 190.

Tilak Varma has so far scored 274 runs at a strike rate of 158, but has missed the last few games due to injury. MI will hope to have him back soon. Ishan Kishan has been in good form this season and has scored 366 runs so far. Skipper Rohit Sharma has scored only 220 runs in the 12 games so far. He is having another inconsistent season and MI will hope that their talismanic captain gets back to his best sooner rather than later. Cameron Green has also chipped in with 277 runs so far.

The MI bowlers bowled well for the majority of the innings against GT but did go for runs in the end as Rashid Khan tried to script a comeback for GT.

Chris Jordan came into the side after replacing Jofra Archer in the squad but has conceded 82 runs in his two games so far but is still expected to continue in the team for the next game.

Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith have picked a combined 19 wickets between them so far but have conceded more than 10 runs an over.

Piyush Chawla has been the surprise package for MI so far this season. The veteran spinner is the top wicket-taker for the side with 19 wickets so far at an economy of 7. Cameron Green has chipped in with 6 wickets. Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal and Kumar Kartikeya have chipped in with 14 wickets between them so far.

Hrithik Shokeen and Arjun Tendulkar have chipped in with some important scalps too.

Vishnu Vinod is expected to continue in the team after his cameo against GT in the last game as MI are expected to be unchanged. Vinod, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen or Sandeep Warrier could be Impact player options for MI.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk).

Middle order: Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod.

All-rounders: Cameron Green.

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya.

