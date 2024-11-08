Tim Paine hopes Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play vs PM's XI 'for game's sake' as ex-AUS captain set to don coach's hat

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has been appointed as the coach for the Australian Prime Minister’s XI, the first class team India are slated to play against as a tour match during their tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia's former captain Tim Paine will take charge of the Australian Prime Minister's XI. (Action Images via Reuters)

The match between India and the PMXI will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, a two-day contest set to be played between the first Test in Perth and the second Test in Adelaide. The match will be a day-night pink ball, as a warm-up to the full length pink ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Although it is a warm-up game, Paine said in a comment that he hoped India’s best players would participate, platforming a big game in the country’s capital. “Hopefully, they (India) will approach it with some of their best players, and they have got some of the best players in the world,” said Paine to Cricket ACT, a publication in Canberra.

“They had a tough time when they played against the pink ball in the Adelaide Test (2020-21) so hopefully for the game’s sake and Canberra cricket fans’ sake, we get to see some of the best players in the world like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, some of their best players will be on display,” reflected Paine.

‘For a young coach like myself…’

The Australian former captain’s quote brings back a memory to India’s infamous 36 all-out in Adelaide on the previous tour. While Paine and Australia got off to a strong start in that series, India bounced back to win with famous results in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. That spelt the end of Paine’s tumultuous 35-match Test career, as Paine was replaced by Pat Cummins following this series loss at home.

Paine has started his coaching career, having taken charge of the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League and now earning this charge. “I think for a young coach like myself, any chance that you get to lead a team is a great opportunity, so I am looking forward to that,” said Paine. “I’m looking forward to working with some of our most talented young cricketers around Australia as well so, it will be good fun.”

India begin their tour with the Test match at the Perth Stadium on November 22.