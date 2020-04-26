Tim Paine reveals how CA is planning to ensure India tours Australia

cricket

Sports bodies all over the world are feeling the pinch of the economic slowdown caused due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sports all over the world is highly dependent on revenue generated from sponsorships and with no sport happening anywhere, everyone is taking a hit.

Cricket Australia too (CA) is feeling the pressure ahead of the deadline for announcing the annual player contracts. It is currently in talks with the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) about the matter.

Speaking about the issue, Australian Test captain Tim Paine has said that the players understand the gravity of the situation and will not be greedy, but has demanded that CA explains its financial condition.

“Players need to know the absolute financial positions of the game and the players aren’t going to be greedy,” Paine said on ABC Radio.

“Our livelihood, all the people associated with the ACA and the players association, their livelihood is dependent on the game of cricket being healthy.

“So at the moment if a pay cut for us is on the cards and that keeps our game thriving well into the future, then that’s something we’ll certainly have to look at.”

Paine also said that he hopes India’s tour of Australia, slated to begin in November this year stays on course as it would solve a lot of financial problems of CA.

“I think there’s a bit of safeguarding towards the potential of India not coming (on a tour in December/January) which is worth something like 250 to 300 million dollars.

“I’m hoping that they get here, that would solve a lot of issues.

“I know there’s been some early talks with Cricket Australia and the government around the potential of what could be done, chartering planes and getting them in isolation when they get here to make sure that we can get India here,” Paine said.