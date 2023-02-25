Tim Southee equals MS Dhoni in incredible Test batting record, within touching distance of Viv Richards, Kevin Pietersen

New Zealand captain Tim Southee is one of the greatest fast bowlers the country has ever produced but during Day 2 of their second Test against England, he ended up surpassing a batting record held by former India captain MS Dhoni. Southee is known to be a useful big hitter in the lower order and on Saturday, he hit two sixes as he remained unbeaten on 23 off 18 balls.

This took his career tally of sixes in Test cricket on 78, putting him on equal footing with Dhoni and within touching distance of the likes of Kevin Pietersen and Matthew Hayden. In fact, if Southee hits six more maximums, he will surpass West Indies great Viv Richards's tally.

Dhoni played 90 Tests before suddenly retiring from the format during India's tour of Australia in 2014, scoring 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 with six centuries and 33 half centuries and a highest score of 224. Southee, on the other hand, has scored 1898 runs at an average of 15.94 with five half centuries and a highest score of 77 not out. It is worth noting that he is the only player with an average less than 20 in the top 15 of the list of all-time highest six-hitters in Test cricket, with all others playing as batters or all-rounders in their time.

Southee's opposition captain Ben Stokes recently replaced former New Zealand captain and current England head coach Brendon McCullum at the top of the list. Stokes got to 109 sixes during the first Test of the two-match series, surpassing McCullum's tally of 107. Southee is the third highest six hitter among New Zealand batters in Test cricket, with former all-rounder Chris Cairns being between him and McCullum with 87 sixes.

Southee also became the first New Zealand bowler to reach 700 international wickets on Day 2 of the second Test. However, his team continued to flounder, being reduced to 138/7 after England declared for 435/8 in their first innings. The hosts had lost the first Test by a whopping 267 runs against a rampant England who have won 10 of their last 11 matches after Stokes took over as Test captain.

