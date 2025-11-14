Tim Southee joins Shane Watson in KKR's backroom staff, former New Zealand pacer appointed new…

After appointing Shane Watson as the assistant coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have now brought Tim Southee on board as the latest addition to the backroom staff. The former New Zealand pacer has been appointed as the new bowling coach, replacing Bharat Arun, who is now with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Tim Southee joins KKR. (AFP)

The 36-year-old is no stranger to KKR as he was a part of the team's squad for three editions of the tournament from 2021 to 2023. Southee, one of the greatest pacers to come out of New Zealand, had announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2024.

Southee represented the BlackCaps for more than 15 years. He played 107 Tests, 161 ODIs and 126 T20Is for the country, taking close to 800 wickets across three formats of the game.

He was renowned for his swing, accuracy, and leadership. He also led New Zealand in multiple formats and played a pivotal role in their 2019 ICC World Cup campaign and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship victory.

“We are delighted to welcome Tim Southee back to the KKR family, this time in a coaching capacity. Tim’s vast experience and technical expertise will be instrumental in shaping our bowling unit. His leadership qualities and calm approach make him an ideal mentor for our young bowlers," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said in an official statement.

What did Southee say?

Speaking about his appointment, Southee said that he is really excited to join the franchise and cannot wait to work with some of the biggest names in international cricket.

“KKR has always felt like home to me, and it’s an honour to return in this new role. The franchise has an incredible culture, passionate fans, and a great group of players. I look forward to working closely with the bowlers and helping the team achieve success in IPL 2026," said Southee.

On Thursday, KKR had confirmed the appointment of Watson as the assistant coach. Earlier, the three-time champions had announced the appointment of Abhishek Nayar as the head coach, replacing Chandrakant Pandit.