e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

TNCA, Haryana barred from attending BCCI AGM

The TNCA, which is under the control of former BCCI president N Srinivasan, was supposed to be represented by its secretary SS Ramasaamy while Haryana, under the rule of outgoing treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, was set to be represented by Mrinal Ojha

cricket Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
N Srinivasan
N Srinivasan(Hindustan Times)
         

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) have been barred by the Committee of Administrators from attending the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on October 23 due to non-compliance in amended Constitution.

It has been learnt that even Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) could be barred for non-compliance.

“Yes, the CoA has intimated the two state units that they would be debarred from participating in the elections as they have not amended the Constitution as per Supreme Court orders on August 9, 2018,” a source close to CoA told PTI on condition of anonymity.

CoA chief Vinod Rai, who is currently in the United States, was unavailable for a comment.

The TNCA, which is under the control of former BCCI president N Srinivasan, was supposed to be represented by its secretary SS Ramasaamy while Haryana, under the rule of outgoing treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, was set to be represented by Mrinal Ojha.

Even Maharashtra too could be barred from attending the AGM as the Charity Commissioner of the state had found anomalies in their amended Constitution. They were supposed to be represented by Riyaz Bagban.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 19:29 IST

tags
top news
India delivers a blunt message to China’s Xi ahead of summit with PM Modi
India delivers a blunt message to China’s Xi ahead of summit with PM Modi
Oct 09, 2019 20:04 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Oct 09, 2019 17:24 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Oct 09, 2019 13:20 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket