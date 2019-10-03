e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

TNPL: Internal probe committee gives “clean chit” to TNPL T20 on fixing charges

The TNCA had on September 16 appointed a committee to enquire into reports of suspected match-fixing in the TNPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:32 IST
PTI
PTI
Chennai
The TNPL, owned by the TNCA, started in 2016 and features eight franchises.
The TNPL, owned by the TNCA, started in 2016 and features eight franchises.(TNPL/ Twitter)
         

The internal probe committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has concluded that “no actionable incidents had been noticed” into allegations of match-fixing that surfaced during the last edition of TNPL T20 tournament.

“The report of the committee which went into the information made available to the TNPL has been studied by us. We have decided to accept the report, which has opined that no actionable incidents had been noticed,” TNCA Honorary Secretary R S Ramaswamy was quoted as saying in a media release here on Thursday.

The TNPL had run into troubled waters with a few first-class cricketers and a couple of coaches coming under the BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit’s scanner for suspected match-fixing.

According to the panel’s report, which was studied by the TNCA, certain confidential recommendations had been made to uphold and safeguard the integrity of the TNPL.

“This committee has also made certain confidential recommendations to uphold and safeguard the integrity of the TNPL which we will follow scrupulously,” the TNCA Secretary said in the release.

The TNCA had on September 16 appointed a committee to enquire into reports of suspected match-fixing in the TNPL.

The association had said it “wished to issue this clarificatory statement in response to the media reports concerning alleged incidents of corruption in the 2019 TNPL.” The TNPL, owned by the TNCA, started in 2016 and features eight franchises.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 16:32 IST

top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket