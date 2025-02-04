'To accommodate India players, we deprived...': Mumbai selector fumes at Rohit Sharma, Jaiswal after 'worst ever' defeat

Mumbai's chief selector Sanjay Patil fumed at Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal over their performance in the Ranji Trophy return last month in the group game against Jammu and Kashmir at the MCA Ground in Mumbai. He raised a question on their intent after the two made themselves available amid BCCI's fresh directive to all contractual players, as Patil sent out a warning to Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, who have been named in the Mumbai squad for the quarter-final against Haryana, beginning on February 8. India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during play on the last day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(AP)

Mumbai, the defending champions, huffed and puffed their way through the last eight in the tournament after a rare defeat to Jammu and Kashmir, despite featuring a star-studded line-up of six India players. Rohit's woeful run in red-ball cricket continued as he scored 3 and 28, while Jaiswal made 4 and 26. Shreyas Iyer, Dube, Shardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane were also part of the XI.

However, following a win against Meghalaya and with Baroda dropping points against Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai finished second in the group, and hence made the quarterfinal.

'To accommodate India players, we deprived...'

Speaking to the Times of India, Patil sent out a stern warning to Suryakumar and Dube not to just play the Ranji Trophy because of the BCCI mandate but to put on a good show. Admitting that he was left "upset" over Mumbai's 'worst ever' loss against Jammu and Kashmir, he rued that the management had to accommodate Rohit and Jaiswal at the expense of dropping Ayush Mhatre from the opening role, despite the youngster having emerged as their best atter in the season, with 413 runs, comprising two hundreds and a fifty.

He said: “I'm very clear on this. Considering our defeat against J&K, which came despite the presence of six India cricketers in our lineup, which was very disappointing, I want both SKY and Dube not to just participate in this Ranji Trophy knockout match, but perform well, and contribute to Mumbai's victory.

"I'm still upset at the J&K defeat, which I feel was our worst ever. To accommodate the India players in that match, we had to deprive a few talented youngsters.

"Mumbai needs players who can perform and make the side win games, something which was missing in that match. The India players need to realise it's not just about being 'available' for that game. The culture of Mumbai cricket has always been about giving your 100% when you are playing for Mumbai.”

Rohit and Jaiswal played just one match for Mumbai, before leaving for Nagpur for the ODI series against England.