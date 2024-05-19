‘To all of you who laughed at us…’: RCB's Shreyanka Patil hits back at trolls after Faf du Plessis and Co reach playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defied all odds and outclassed defending champions Chennai Super Kings to register a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. The Bengaluru-based franchise had a dull start to the season as they won just one of their first 8 matches, many had written them off from their playoffs predictions. However, RCB bounced back as they started playing for their self respect and started winning matches to put their campaign back on track. Shreyanka Patil slammed RCB men's team trolls.(X Image)

Faf du Plessis and Co. started getting the combination right in the second half and everything started falling in place them. They won six matches on a trot to shut their trolls and criticisers and got the place in the last four round.

RCB women's team star Shreyanka Patil, who was part of the WPL title-winning side this year, hit back at the trolls who laughed at the franchise when some fans started looking for equations which could have helped them reach them playoffs.

“There is a 1 % chance.. and sometimes that is good enough.” To all of you who laughed at us when these images were being circulated, it ain’t too late! Jump onto the RCB train, you’ll be in for one crazy ride!!! This Team #RCB," Patil wrote on X.

Shreyanka was present at Wankhede Stadium alongside other RCB women's team stars Smriti Mandhana and Asha Shobhana. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals women's wicketkeeper batter Jemimah Rodrigues also sat alongside her other Indian teammates to support RCB.

People will remember this team: Dinesh Karthik

The Faf du Plessis-led side on Friday got the better of defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs to seal the fourth spot in the points table.

"People will always remember certain journeys. The way we have come back after eight games, we needed to win six, people will remember this team," Karthik was quoted as saying in a RCB release.

"Every year in this tournament, when you hit the seven-game mark, there will be one or two teams which would have probably won one or two and they will look to us and say, 'RCB did it. That was special. We are going to try and repeat what RCB did'. That is what we all play cricket for, sport for, where people follow us and believe us that they can do something special. It is hard. It is not going to be easy, I can tell any team that. What we have achieved today is very, very special," Karthik said.