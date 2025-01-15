Chandigarh: Smriti Mandhana didn’t just step up as skipper in Harmanpreet Kaur’s absence, she also produced a flurry of shots to eclipse the latter’s record for the fastest century in women’s ODIs against Ireland in Rajkot on Wednesday. Ton-up Mandhana, Rawal bury Ireland women under ODI records

The left-hander smashed her century in 70 balls before finishing with an 80-ball 135 as India amassed their highest total (435/5). Harmanpreet’s record had come off 87 balls. The 304-run victory – India’s biggest in terms of runs – completed a 3-0 rout of their hapless rivals.

But the Rajkot run-spree wasn’t all down to Mandhana. Within a month of her India debut against West Indies, Pratika Rawal, 24, has become the most talked about batter in Indian women’s cricket. The Delhi player has amassed 444 runs in six ODI innings since replacing the inconsistent Shafali Verma at the top.

Rawal hit a run-a-ball maiden century before top-scoring with 154 (129b, 20x4, 1x6), amassing a 233-run opening partnership with Mandhana in just 26.4 overs after India elected to bat.

Mandhana hit 12 fours and seven sixes. Their stand is the third-highest opening stand for India in ODIs. Only New Zealand have higher ODI totals (3 times) than India now, including the record (491/4).

Ireland were bowled out for 131 in 31.4 overs in reply, which meant India bettered their previous record – by 249 runs against Ireland women at Pochefstroom in 2017.

Mandhana’s eventual dismissal, caught at short fine leg off Orla Prendergast in the 27th over, didn’t give any respite to Ireland. Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, promoted to No.3, hit a 42-ball 59, using her power-hitting skills to hammered 10 four and one six.

Because Rawal went unsold at the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction – the league runs from February 7 to March 2 – Indian fans may not get to watch her switch her batting prowess to T20s. Her performances give Indian selectors an option while picking the squad for the Women’s ODI World Cup India are due to host in August-September.

Mandhana wore the hat of an opener and skipper after the game, saying: “I would love to carry this wicket as a batter for sure, but as a captain I don’t know. It’s a hard wicket to bowl on. But for me it was very clear that I wanted to go out and try and play shots which are in my arc because it’s not every day that you get the opportunity to do that as an opening batter…,” she said.

She praised Rawal. “I feel she has a really calm head on her shoulders, knows what she’s doing, has I think both sorts of games where she can accelerate as well as play the defensive role, which is great to have.

“To see her rise from the first ODI against West Indies to now is really nice. A good runner between the wickets as well, converts the ones into twos, which always helps in one-day cricket. So really happy for her, and I hope she keeps continuing her form because it’s a big year for us.”

A modest Rawal said: “It is always good to score runs and do it for the country. This is going to boost my confidence.”

Brief scores

INDW 435/5 in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 154, Smriti Mandhana 135, Orla Prendergast 2/71); IREW 131 all out in 31.4 overs (Sarah Forbes 41, Deepti Sharma 3/27). India won by 304 runs.