‘Top stuff’: Chris Gayle has his say on David Warner’s triple ton against Pakistan

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 13:45 IST

David Warner continued his brilliant run of form as the Australia opener slammed an unbeaten 335 during the second Test match against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval. It was an impressive innings from the left-hander as he became the second-highest scorer ever for Australia behind Matthew Hayden’s 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003. Chris Gayle, who scored 333 against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2010, showered praises on Warner after his innings and welcomed him to the ‘triple club’ - an illustrious list in the history of Test cricket.

“Welcome to the Triple club, @davidwarner31 - Top stuff,” Gayle tweeted.

Welcome to the Triple club, @davidwarner31 - Top stuff 👍🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) November 30, 2019

Warner, who missed the last southern summer while serving a 12-month ban and entered the series against Pakistan after a poor Ashes return in England, beat the great Donald Bradman’s record of 299 — set against South Africa in 1931-32 — for the highest test score at the Adelaide Oval.

Warner produced the biggest innings ever in the day-night test cricket format and surpassed some of Don Bradman’s records before finishing unbeaten on 335 when Australia captain Tim Paine declared at 589-3 on day two against Pakistan.

Paine’s decision to put the team above the individual on Saturday evening left Warner in second spot on Australia’s all-time list of biggest test scorers, behind only Matt Hayden’s 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003.

But it had rewards for the Australian team, with paceman Mitchell Starc taking four wickets for 22, including a double-wicket maiden near the end, as Pakistan struggled to 96-6 at stumps.

