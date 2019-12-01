David Warner names Indian batsman who can break Brian Lara’s score of 400

cricket

After his record-breaking innings at the Adelaide Oval, Australian opener David Warner not only silenced the detractors, but also, ensured that his position at the top of the innings was secure. Speaking after the innings, the left-hander spoke about his innings and even picked Rohit Sharma as the man who could eclipse West Indies great Brian Lara’s record of 400 not out in a Test match.

Warner, who scored his maiden triple ton (335) in five-day cricket during the ongoing second Test against Pakistan here, was just 65 runs shy of breaking Lara’s record when skipper Tim Paine decided to declare the innings at 589/3.

“Yeah, look, I think it’s about the person himself. We’ve got long boundaries, it is quite difficult at times. When fatigue sets in, it’s very hard to try hard and throw your hands at it,” Warner told ‘Fox Sports’.

“At the end, I tried to run twos to lift the ante because I couldn’t actually think like I could clear the ropes.

“I think, one day, if I’ve to name a player, I reckon it could be Rohit Sharma. Definitely.”

Rohit has already established himself as a match-winner in ODIs and now with his new role as an opener in Test cricket, there is every chance for him to replicate this form even in the longest format of the game. He was named man of the series against South Africa, which was his first series as an opener.

Virender Sehwag while playing for Delhi in the IPL, he sat down to me and said I will be a better Test player than a Twenty 20 player. I said ‘you’re out of your mind, I’ve not played many first-class games’,” Warner told reporters.

“He always said ‘they will have slips and gully, covers open, mid-wicket stay there. mid-off and mid-on will be up, you can get off to a flier and sit there all day and you’ll be picking them all off’.

“That’s always stuck in my mind, it sounded very easy when we were discussing then.”