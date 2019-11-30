‘Was 100% aware of history’ - David Warner reveals why Tim Paine declared innings before his 400

cricket

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 20:22 IST

AUstralia batsman David Warner surpassed Don Bradman’s mark of 334 to become the highest scoring Australian in Tests after he smashed an unbeaten 335 in the 2nd Test against Pakistan. The left-handed batsman, though, had the perfect opportunity to go past 400 and break Brian Lara’s record of highest individual score in the longest format. But it was undone when Australia captain Tim Paine declared the innings with a total of 598/3.

Speaking to reporters, after the day’s play Warner explained the reasons behind the decision to declare the innings. “We looked at the weather that’s around tomorrow, we wanted to give ourselves a lot of time. We’ve managed to get six wickets down. If there is a bit of rain about tomorrow, the bowlers get a good rest, they only have to come out and try to get 14 wickets in the last two days,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Also read: David Warner hits 335, Steve Smith shatters record as Pakistan suffer

AS per the weather forecast in Adelaide, it is expected to rain for the next three days for some duration, and it seems it prompted Paine’s decision. Warner further went on to add that he was constantly keeping an eye on when the team would be announcing the declaration.

“The first person I asked was [Steven] Smithy when I was out there batting. I said how many overs do you reckon we’ll have at them tonight, and it was literally that perfect amount. Then I came in, I think at that [tea] break, and I said ‘when are we declaring’, and they said ‘5.40 pm’ and I said ‘ok’. I kept on asking when we were out there, we got to five, then ten past five, and I was making sure that was still the message and it was. Until I think that last over before, it just ticked over [5.40pm] and Painey wanted me to try and get past that 334 mark,” he said.

Also read: England spinner Jack Leach taken to hospital

On being questioned whether he was also keeping a track on the records, he said: “100% I was aware of the history. You grow up knowing what those milestones are. Forever you talk about Donald Bradman. They’re things that you look at the history books and say, ‘how did they get there – that’s a long time in the middle’.”