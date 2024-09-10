GREATER NOIDA, India — Overnight rain resulted in the toss again being delayed on Day 2 of the cricket test between Afghanistan and New Zealand. Toss delayed for a second day in Afghanistan-New Zealand cricket test

No play was possible on Day 1 because of a wet outfield, despite ground staff at the Greater Noida Sports Complex working hard to get the game started.

The toss was rescheduled for 9 a.m. local time Tuesday but wet patches on the outfield — worsened by the rain — caused further delay. Umpires were due to inspect the pitch again at 12 noon local time.

This is Afghanistan’s third cricket test in 2024, following once-off matches against Ireland and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan is staging the match near India’s capital because it cannot host international cricket on home soil.

New Zealand is kicking off a three-month subcontinental tour that will involve a series against Afghanistan, two tests in Sri Lanka and then another three in India.

This first test between the two countries is not part of the 2025 World Test Championship.

Squads:

Afghanistan : Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi , Ikram Alikhil, Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Zia-ur-Rehman, Afsar Zazai, Nijat Masood, Shamsurrahman, Abdul Malik

New Zealand : Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee , Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, William O’Rourke

