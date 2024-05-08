Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma make a mockery of LSG and IPL record books as SRH storm ahead

Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma produced carnage once again, and this time, Lucknow Super Giants were at the receiving end of it. Head and Abhishek Sharma showed no mercy and smashed the LSG bowlers all around the park to chase down the 166-run target in just 9.4 overs. The LSG fielders acted as spectators, and the left-handed SRH duo didn't disturb them much. They found gaps on the will and smashed sixes for fun as LSG bowlers acted more like a bowling machine to them. Head remained unbeaten on 89 off 30 deliveries while Abhishek slammed 75* off 28 balls as LSG were stunned by their efforts. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma produce carnage as record tumble in SRH's historic win over LSG(PTI)

LSG had no idea what was coming their way as Krishnappa Gowtham gave 8 runs in the first over, but it was all carnage after that as both Head and Abhishek looked to smash everything coming their way back to the boundary.

They took full advantage of the powerplay and posted 107 in the powerplay after 6 six overs.

Highest Powerplay totals in IPL

125/0 SRH vs DC Delhi 2024

107/0 SRH vs LSG Hyderabad 2024

105/0 KKR vs RCB Bengaluru 2017

100/2 CSK vs PK Wankhede 2014

93/1 PK vs KKR Kolkata 2024

Head reached his half-century off 16 balls as it was the second time when he reached the mark in as many balls. However, on Wednesday, he didn't bother running en route his fifty.

Fastest 50s for SRH in IPL

16 balls Abhishek Sharma vs MI Hyderabad 2024

16 balls Travis Head vs DC Delhi 2024

16 balls Travis Head vs LSG Hyderabad 2024

18 balls Travis Head vs MI Hyderabad 2024

Batting, first LSG struggled miserably in the powerplay and scored just 27 runs after losing two wickets but it was complete contrasting when Head and Abhishek entered the scene with their bats in hand.

Highest difference in Powerplay totals in an IPL match

80 LSG(27/2) vs SRH(107/0) Hyderabad 2024 *

69 GT(23/3) vs RCB(92/1) Bengaluru 2024

65 RCB(40/3) vs KKR(105/0) Bengaluru 2017

59 MI(31/3) vs CSK(90/0) Wankhede 2015

The SRH batting unit has been breaking records for fun this season, and it was the same case when the LSG bowlers tried to defend a 166-run target in front of them. The SRH opening pair absolutely made a mockery of the chase.

Highest total after first 10 overs in IPL

167/0 (9.4) SRH vs LSG Hyderabad 2024 *

158/4 SRH vs DC Delhi 2024

148/2 SRH vs MI Hyderabad 2024

141/2 MI vs SRH Hyderabad 2024

They chased down the target by 62 balls to spare, which is the record by any team, while chasing any total over 100.

Winning with most balls to spare in IPL (100+ targets)

62 SRH vs LSG Hyderabad 2024 (Target: 166) *

57 DC vs PK Brabourne 2022 (Target: 116)

48 Deccan vs MI Navi Mumbai 2008 (Target: 155)

Head, who has scored 400 runs this season, became the second player to score four or more half-centuries inside powerplay in IPL, as he is just behind David Warner in the tally.

Most 50+ scores inside Powerplay in IPL:

6 David Warner

4 Travis Head - all in IPL 2024

3 Sunil Narine

3 Chris Gayle

Meanwhile, it was also the second fastest century partnership in Indian Premier League - 34 balls, while the top spot is also acquired by Head and Abhishek - 30.

Fewest balls to 100-run partnership (IPL):

30 T Head - Abhishek Sharma vs DC Delhi 2024

34 T Head - Abhishek Sharma vs LSG Hyderabad 2024 *

36 Harbhajan - J Suchith vs PK Wankhede 2015

36 C Lynn - S Narine vs RCB Bengaluru 2017