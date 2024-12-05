Travis Head retaliates after Gavaskar throws ‘daggers’ at Josh Hazlewood: ‘Everyone is paid to have an opinion’

Australia's star left-handed batter Travis Head has expressed surprise over Sunil Gavaskar’s recent comments regarding Josh Hazlewood’s injury, dismissing the former India great’s remarks as a bid to stir unnecessary tension. Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Test against India in Adelaide, with a side strain keeping him sidelined, but Gavaskar raised questions about the nature of the injury, suggesting there might be more to it than meets the eye. Travis Head (R) reacted strongly to Sunil Gavaskar's comments over Josh Hazlewood's absence(X/AP)

In his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar wrote, “There were no visible signs of an injury affecting Hazlewood during his media interaction in Perth. The atmosphere among the Australian squad appears tense, especially with former players advocating significant changes. Hazlewood's statements during the third day's play have certainly created ripples in their dressing room.”

Gavaskar’s comments centered on the fact that Hazlewood didn’t show any obvious signs of discomfort during his post-match media interaction in Perth, leading the legendary former cricketer to speculate about potential tensions within the Australian dressing room.

Head, however, brushed off Gavaskar’s comments, calling them “pretty funny” and surprising. Speaking on The Willow Talk Podcast, he said, “I was surprised at Sunny’s comments. They were pretty funny. Dropping ‘Hoff’ (Hazlewood) and throwing a couple of daggers and shooting across the bow, but who cares? It is what it is. Everyone is paid to have an opinion.”

Head suggested that Gavaskar’s remarks might have been aimed at creating some drama or controversy, something that is often common in the commentary world.

“He’s in the entertainment business as a few teams around the world would say. He’s in the commentary team. If that makes it more fun for him, then go for it,” Head added.

Hazlewood's injury a setback for Australia

Hazlewood’s absence for the second Test will be a blow for Australia, especially considering his impressive performance in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide during the previous series, where he played a key role in Australia’s demolition of India for just 36 runs in the second innings.

Hazlewood has been an instrumental part of the Australian attack in recent years, and was also crucial to the side in the first Test, where he picked four wickets in the first innings.