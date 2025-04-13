Menu Explore
Travis Head reveals secret behind Abhishek Sharma's ‘note’ celebration vs PBKS: ‘Has been in his pocket since...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 13, 2025 08:24 AM IST

Abhishek Sharma (141 in 55 balls) and Head (66 in 37 balls) set the stage on fire with a 171-run stand for the opening wicket in 12.2 overs.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head turned up big for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the crucial IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings. The opener pair, which caused havoc last season, wasn't clicking the same this season before Sunday's clash. Chasing a 246-run target, Abhishek (141 in 55 balls, with 14 fours and 10 sixes) and Head (66 in 37 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) set the stage on fire with a 171-run stand for the opening wicket in 12.2 overs as Punjab Kings looked clueless despite posting a daunting total. Heinrich Klaasen (21*) and Ishan Kishan (9*) put some finishing touches, chasing down the mammoth total as Sunrisers won the match with 9 balls to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma holds a paper reading "This one's for the Orange Army" as he celebrates after scoring a century against Punjab Kings.(AFP)
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma holds a paper reading "This one's for the Orange Army" as he celebrates after scoring a century against Punjab Kings.(AFP)

The duo made the mammoth chase look like a cakewalk for the Sunrisers, as it was the third-highest opening wicket partnership in the league's history. It was one of those rare occasions when some other batter made Head look like a second fiddle in a partnership.

Abhishek completed his century off 40 balls with a single on Yuzvendra Chahal's delivery and then celebrated by putting out a note from his pocket that read, "This one is for Orange Army."

After the match, Head revealed a secret and pulled Abhishek's leg in an interview with the broadcasters where he mentioned, “The note has been in the pocket of Abhishek Sharma for 6 games, glad it came out tonight.”

It was Sunrisers' second win of the season, snapping a four-match losing streak to move up in the points table to the eighth spot.

“It’s just about encouraging each other…”

Head talked about the approach at the start of the innings and said he and Abhishek decided to give a brief time to get settled before getting off to a flyer against PBKS.

"Not bad, nice to get on the winners list. Exceptional night, we needed it. We had our work cut out at the halfway point. We gave ourselves a chance, showed a bit more patience at the start. We knew the plans they were going to come with. Gave ourselves a bit more time and got off to a flier. We did the things we did really well last year and that’s what made us such a good partnership. It’s just about encouraging each other, picking our targets and setting the stage," Head told the broadcasters.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs GT Live and SRH vs PBKS Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Cricket News
