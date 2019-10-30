Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate coach Brendon McCullum’s birthday in style

cricket

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 13:58 IST

Brendon McCullum recently celebrated his 38th birthday and the former New Zealand will be eager to start a new chapter in his life with coaching stint with the Knight Riders franchises. While McCullum’s first test in the Indian Premier League with Kolkata Knight Riders begins next year, he has already started work with the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The team members of the franchise decided to celebrate Baz’s birthday in style and they ensured that the head coach got a creamy treatment on his big day. The franchise posted a video of the players smashing cake on the Kiwi’s face.

Countryman Jimmy Neesham, Caribbean superstars Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo were all involved as the TKR team made the most of their opportunity. McCullum was an integral part of the several T20 franchises during his playing career.

He captained New Zealand to their maiden 50-over World Cup final in 2015 and also holds the record for the highest Test score (302) by a Kiwi batsman.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 13:52 IST