'Trying to create controversy. If I were there...': Sehwag goes unfiltered over 'Inzamam' question to Rohit Sharma

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, on Wednesday, dismissed allegations made by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, who claimed that the Indian team had tampered with the ball to generate reverse swing during their T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Australia. Rohit categorically rejected the accusation on Wednesday, ahead of the semi-final against England on Thursday. Virender Sehwag opened up on Rohit Sharma's response on question about Inzamam-ul-Haq's recent quotes(File)

India's triumph over Australia saw left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh deliver a standout performance, claiming three crucial wickets. His efforts were instrumental in stalling Australia's chase of a formidable 205-run target.

However, Inzamam, speaking to a Pakistani news channel, had suggested that Arshdeep and the Indian team had illicitly worked on the ball to aid the pacer in achieving reverse swing during his second spell.

"When Arshdeep was bowling the 15th over, it was reverse swinging. Is that too early with the new ball? This means the ball was ready by the 12th-13th over, it was capable of reversing. It was reverse-swinging in the 15th. Umpires need to keep their eyes open," Inzamam told the news channel.

In response to these accusations, Sharma firmly denied any wrongdoing, emphasizing the integrity of his team. “What should I say now about this? You are playing in such hot sun, the wicket is so dry, the ball reverses automatically. It's happening for all the teams, not only ours. All the teams are reverse swinging. Sometimes, it's important to open your mind,” Rohit had said.

However, despite the stern response, former India opener Virender Sehwag has now expressed his anger at such questions being asked in the press conference.

Sehwag's reaction

Sehwag wasn't too happy about Inzamam-ul-Haq being quoted by a media person during the press conference. According to the former India opener, it is attempt to “create controversy.”

“I've a problem with one thing. Someone has given a statement, even if I say something… It is not the job of a reporter to quote someone and ask others for their opinion. This is wrong. You don't have a question of your own? You want answer on someone else's statement. You're trying to create controversy. If I were there, I wouldn't have replied at all,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.'

Rohit Sharma's Team India will be aiming to end the ICC title drought when it takes on England for a place in the final. South Africa had reached the title showdown earlier today, when they cruised past Afghanistan by nine wickets.