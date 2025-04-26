'Tu mujhe copy nahi kar sakta, main...': Rohit Sharma delivers raw one-on-one batting masterclass for LSG youngster

Rohit Sharma’s vast experience at the top level of cricket has seen him develop into a mentor figure for many young cricketers across the country, with the IPL serving as a platform for young batters to get access to the Indian captain. In a recent video shared by Lucknow Super Giants on social media, Rohit can be seen in conversation with 23-year-old power-hitter Abdul Samad, sharing some precious nuggets of wisdom with the LSG finisher. Rohit Sharma demonstrates to Abdul Samad during a one-on-one session with the LSG batter.(LSG - X)

In the video, the MI opener can be seen explaining some technique to Samad while the two teams practice at the Wankhede Stadium: “Hit it either off this leg, or off that leg. You know why I’m saying this, it’s because every wicket has a pace. It’s different everyday, today the humidity is more so there will be moisture, if it’s less humid and more windy then the pitch is better to bat on. You won’t get that knowledge until the match starts.”

Rohit finally achieved some form in the IPL after a rough start with back-to-back scores of 76* and 70 in the last week. Meanwhile, Samad has played some incredibly valuable cameos for LSG this season after being purchased in the auction, including a match-defining 30*(11) against RR to reverse the momentum in that match.

‘Most important is what’s up here…'

Rohit went on to suggest some mental advice for the 23-year-old from Jammu & Kashmir, telling the young batter to trust his own game and to work with the ability he has within himself.

“Whatever ability you have, whatever talent, whatever technique, some things don’t work without technique, let’s accept that,” said Rohit.

“Tu mere jaisa nahin khel sakta, mein tere jaisa nahin khel sakta. Tera apna ek talent hai (You can’t play like me, I can’t play like you, you have your own talent,)" he added. "If I go to copy you or you try to copy me, or if I go to copy his technique or his technique, life will pass by in that time.”

Finally, Rohit concluded by explaining the importance of being a thinking cricketer, trying to keep sharp and stay ahead of the opposition by using a batter’s most powerful tool. “Most important is what is up here. It depends on how you can use what’s up there,” said Rohit to conclude the video.

MI and LSG prepare to face off at the Wankhede with MI entering off a four-match win streak. The winner of this match will put themselves in a strong position for the playoff push in the business end of the tournament.