‘Turning into a sightseeing tour’: Former Australia spinner takes dig at Virat Kohli & Co after loss in first Test against New Zealand

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:28 IST

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg took a dig at the Indian cricket team after Virat Kohli & Co succumbed to a 10-wicket loss in the first Test encounter against New Zealand in Wellington on Monday. The visitors were completely outplayed on a green track and a good show from Tim Southee meant that India continued their disappointing run Down Under after winning the five-match T20I series 5-0. Earlier, they were blanked 3-0 in three-match ODI series and Hogg tweeted that it looks like the outing is turning into a ‘sightseeing tour’ for Team India.

“India still have there troubles in New Zealand in test cricket. Batsmen have 5 days to find a way to play the seaming ball before Christchurch. First 2 weeks they meant business, next 4 weeks turning into a sightseeing tour. #thetraveller #BCCI #INDvNZ #NZvIND,” the left-arm chinaman posted on Twitter.

India still have there troubles in New Zealand in test cricket. Batsmen have 5 days to find a way to play the seaming ball before Christchurch. First 2 weeks they meant business, next 4 weeks turning into a sightseeing tour. #thetraveller #BCCI #INDvNZ #NZvIND — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 24, 2020

New Zealand completed a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over India before lunch on the fourth day of the first test at the Basin Reserve to give them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Tom Latham finished seven not out while Tom Blundell was two as they knocked off the nine runs needed for victory in just 10 balls after the visitors were dismissed for 191 in their second innings.

It was New Zealand’s 100th test victory.

India lost their final six wickets for 47 runs on Monday as Trent Boult and Tim Southee combined to rip through the lower middle order and then finish off the tail. Southee completed his 10th five-wicket haul in tests with 5-61.

“This is a game where we did not show enough competitiveness. In the past, we have known that we have played good cricket even when we have lost and we have been in the game. I think we let ourselves down massively in the first innings with the bat,” Kohli said in the post-match press conference.

