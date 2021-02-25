TV umpire does not have timer on his decision, he could take his time: Sanjay Manjrekar on umpiring calls in third Test

The third Test between India and England has again been mired by controversy due to some umpiring decision. Being played the newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium, England have complained that the TV umpire took two decisions ‘unusually quickly’ and even spoke to the match referee Javagal Srinath about it.

Stuart Broad had found the outside edge of Shubman Gill’s bat. Ben Stokes, who was standing at second slip, claimed the catch as England players started to celebrate. The on-field umpires got together and decided to send it upstairs with the soft signal – ‘out’, meaning that the third umpire would require conclusive evidence to overturn the decision. As it turned out, the third umpire made a quick decision just after looking at one angle and decided that Stokes did not have anything beneath the ball.

Gill was adjudged not out which left Stokes bemused while England captain Joe Root and Broad were seen in an animated discussion with the on-field umpire. Another instance was of Rohit Sharma when TV umpire C Shamshuddin gave the batsman not out on a stumping appeal made by England. England team management say that the decision was made very quickly and assistance of camera angles were not taken.

Former India batsman and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has also commented on the issue. Manjrekar said that the ‘TV umpire was a bit too quick’ for his liking.

“TV umpire was a bit too quick for my liking with that not out call considering that soft signal was out. But it was the right call. Enough evidence to over rule the on- field soft signal,” Majrekar said in a tweet.

“TV umpire may note that like the players for DRS, he does not have a timer on his decision, he could take his time.”

India dismissed England for just 112 runs in the first innings. India reached the score of 99 for the loss of three wickets at stumps on Day 1 of the third Test. Rohit Sharma (57) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) are on the crease for the hosts.

