Twitter erupts after five Indian players placed in isolation ahead of third Test against Australia

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 19:39 IST

The news of five Indian players - Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, and Navdeep Saini - being placed on isolation due to an investigation about a possible breach of bio-security protocol set Twitter on fire.

Cricket Australia on Saturday confirmed that they and BCCI have launched a joint investigation and separated Rohit, Pant, Shaw, Gill, and Saini from the rest of the Indian and Australian squads in Melbourne.

This was after a fan put out a video of the players eating at an indoor restaurant on Twitter on Friday. He claimed to have been seated close to them and also talked about getting a hug from Pant after he paid for the players’ meal. He later retracted the claim about the hug after it raised serious questions on a breach of protocol.

There were mixed reactions on Twitter on the investigation launched by CA.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the five Indian players being isolated till the investigation

I'm getting the sense that the #biobubble breach happened because the fan posted the video on social media, not because the players did what they shouldn’t have #AUSvIND — Pratik প্রতীক پرتیک (@pratik80s) January 2, 2021

How is this breach or non breach different from Archer breach? — Amit (@nottheamit) January 2, 2021

The players were asked not to

1. Take public transport

2. Eat inside a restaurant

There was no other restriction.



The players went inside the restaurant (and had a meal) only after it started raining.



Unless the bio-bubble comes with rain rules it is a violation. https://t.co/A4D7GgomyJ — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 2, 2021

An Indian cab driver treating some Pak cricketers to a meal in Brisbane was the most heartwarming story of last summer. Now an Indian fan does the same for some India players & they get placed in isolation. If you didn’t know, the world has changed in the last 12 months #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/i0oVJrBeeh — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 2, 2021

What a joke honestly, typical Aus media garbage. Lost to a weakened Indian team now needing some excuses and divert the attention. — Navvvyyy Singh (@Navvvyyy) January 2, 2021

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) were today alerted to a video post on social media that purported to show Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini eating at an indoor venue in Melbourne on New Year’s Day,” CA said in a statement.

India and Australia are engaged in a four-Test series right now and the third match is due to start on January 7 in Sydney.

As per protocol, players are allowed to eat out in outdoor settings, following social distancing norms.

“The BCCI and CA are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of bio-security protocols.”The isolation protocols were put in place after consulting with medical teams.

The players will be permitted to train in accordance with the protocols that have been put in place.It is understood that as per bio-security protocols provided by Cricket Australia, players were told not to have meals at indoor restaurants. They are supposed to not avail any public transport but allowed a walk around the cities where they are playing.

Questions are now being raised as to whether the administrative manager and the cricket operations point person, who are looking after all the modalities, were aware about the players’ movement and made them aware about the specific rules for dining out.

Rohit had recently completed 14 days of hard quarantine in Sydney and started training in Melbourne only a couple of days back.

The bio-security bubbles have been put in place to ensure that the players are not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped the world for months now, with parts of Australia reporting fresh outbreaks in recent times.

This had also put the future of the third Test in Sydney in doubt before CA clarified that it would not be shifted to Melbourne.

The match will begin on January 7 and the two teams will arrive in Sydney a couple of days before the scheduled start.

