Twitter on fire after Raina's 'Arshdeep will dismiss Babar' prediction comes true during India vs Pakistan World Cup tie

Playing in his debut T20 World Cup match, in a high-octane game against Pakistan, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Arshdeep Singh showed no signs of nerves and rather scripted a dream start for himself and perfect one for Team India as he dismissed both the Pakistan openers inside the powerplay. However, moments after the dismissal of Babar Azam, former India cricketer Suresh Raina was trending along with Arshdeep on social media. (India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup 2022)

After a perfect first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who conceded just a single of a wide ball, Arshdeep struck in his very first ball in the next over with a beautiful inswinger. It was a length ball on middle as Babar looked to work itr across the line, but was beaten by the pace as the ball hits plumb on his pads in line with the leg stump.

Babar opted for a review, but there was no escape for the Pakistan captain as the ball was pitching in line, impact was in line and crashed onto the leg stumps.

Moments after the dismissal of Babar for golden duck, Twitter erupted with posts on Raina. But why?

Two days before the match, Raina, in an interview with Quint, had predicted that Arshdeep would dismiss Babar in the MCG game. He had said, “He is good skipper and a really good cricketer. He has done really well for his team. But hopefully, when he comes to play against us, Arshdeep Singh will get him out.”

In his next over, he dismiss Mohammad Rizwan for 4 off 12 with a short and quick delivery. Rizwan hurriedly pulled it straight to Bhuvneshwar at fine leg. Arshdeep ended powerplay with 2 for 10.

