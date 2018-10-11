Today in New Delhi, India
Twitterati criticise Team India selection as Mayank Agarwal misses out again

The Indian management wants to field the strongest possible team and has named the same set of players.

File picture of Mayank Agarwal(PTI)

India have announced an unchanged squad for the second Test against West Indies. Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Siraj will thus have to wait to make their debuts.

There was a school of thought which believed that the Indian team should give Mayank the nod in the second Test ahead of the Australia test. However, the management wants to field the strongest possible team and has named the same set of players.

Twitter, meanwhile, has not taken this decision in the right vein and there have been plenty of reactions flooding in ever since the squad was announced.

