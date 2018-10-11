Twitterati criticise Team India selection as Mayank Agarwal misses out again

India have announced an unchanged squad for the second Test against West Indies. Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Siraj will thus have to wait to make their debuts.

There was a school of thought which believed that the Indian team should give Mayank the nod in the second Test ahead of the Australia test. However, the management wants to field the strongest possible team and has named the same set of players.

Twitter, meanwhile, has not taken this decision in the right vein and there have been plenty of reactions flooding in ever since the squad was announced.

In last one year the only Indian domestic batsman who scored tons of runs and still sitting on the bench and not getting chance is Mayank Agarwal. and some stupid people is saying he should wait for his chance this is bullshit — Amod (@Amod420) October 11, 2018

What's happening in Indian cricket prithvi Shaw ahead of Mayank agarwal hello Mr captain @imVkohli raise your voice against this. Now you are financially stabled and don't want to support domestic talents.#hateyou @imVkohli @BCCI one day you will be in top of world @mayankcricket — sreekumar karthikeyan (@sreekumartk2011) October 3, 2018

Still no Mayank Agarwal and Mohammad Siraj for 2nd Test against Windies. @BCCI and #TeamIndia are doing no good to these youngsters when they are at their prime form. #INDvWI #INDvsWI — Rahul Verma (@Mr_RahulV) October 11, 2018

Mayank Agarwal scored tons of runs to earn a place in 15 member Indian squad.



Seems like he has to score a few more tons of runs to get into the playing XI🙄 #IndvWI — Naseer (@BeingYuvNaseer) October 11, 2018

@BCCI please explain why Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Siraj has not been included for he second test ... are u listening completely to captain and coach ...this is not acceptable..chance Should be given for the talented people and u should never listen to the captain always ... pic.twitter.com/dSRBNIneEq — anchorprashant (@anchorprashant) October 11, 2018

Is the Indian team management & @imVkohli out to deny opportunity to players from Karnataka?



First it's @karun126 and now it's Mayank Agarwal. @klrahul11 is getting chances as he is Virat's lap dog (and he also deserves it).



And how Kumble was treated!#INDvWI #INDvsWI — Bored Wallaby (@BoredWallaby) October 11, 2018

