"Two chapters closed, one to go": Warner thanks everyone following retirement from Tests, ODIs

Sydney [Australia], January 7 (ANI): After completing his final Test on a winning note, Australian opener David Warner thanked everyone who played with him and supported him throughout his career.

Warner concluded his Test career on a winning note, securing an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the third Test at his home arena of Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He hit scores of 34 and 57 in his final appearances in Test whites for Aussies.

Notably, Warner also announced his ODI retirement ahead of the final Test match, though he stated that he would be available if he is needed for the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in 2025 in Pakistan.

"Two chapters closed and one to go. I've got nothing but a big Thank you to everyone. I love you all #grateful #cricket," said Warner's Instagram post caption.

Warner has retired from two of cricket's older formats as a legend, with an ICC World Test Championship, two ICC Cricket World Cups and multiple Ashes wins under his belt. In his last ODI for Aussies, he won the Cricket World Cup with Aussies, defeating India in the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to capture his country's sixth 50-over WC title.

In 112 Test matches, Warner scored 8,786 runs at an average of 44.59, with 26 centuries and 37 fifties in 205 innings. His best score is 335*. He is the fifth-highest scorer for Australia in Tests.

In 161 ODIs, Warner has scored 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30, with 22 centuries and 33 fifties in 159 appearances, He is Australia's sixth-highest run-scorer in ODIs. His best ODI score is 179.

Warner will continue to play T20Is, with the ICC T20 World Cup set to take place from June 1 in West Indies/USA. He has played 99 T20Is, scoring 2,894 runs at an average of 32.88, with a century and 24 fifties in 99 innings. His best score is 100*. He is Australia's second-highest run-scorer in T20Is.

Overall, in 372 international matches, Warner has scored 18.612 runs at an average of 42.49, with 49 centuries and 94 fifties in 463 innings. His best score is 335*. He is Australia's second-highest run-getter in international cricket.

These stats have established him as one of the greatest openers for Australia and overall international cricket, both in this generation and perhaps all time. (ANI)