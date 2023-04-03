Two fours, two sixes, 28 runs: How Virat Kohli ruined Jofra Archer's IPL 2023 comeback as RCB crush MI

For the first time in years, an IPL match putting Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians wasn't about Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma. In fact, the hype surrounding the game was one of the fastest bowlers in the world bowling to a modern-day batting great – Jofra Archer to Kohli. Kohli and Archer have faced each other a few times in the past, mostly in the IPL to go with a one-time face off in international cricket during the India vs England 2019 World Cup match, but their contest last night was the cynosure of all eyes. All the hype, excitement and anticipation… oh boy, was it worth the wait.

Virat Kohli was brutal on Jofra Archer. (IPL)

Archer was returning to the IPL for the first time in three years. He last played in 2020, featuring in all 14 matches for the Rajasthan Royals. MI bought Archer at the IPL 2022 mega auction despite knowing he won't be able to bowl that year. In a way, they looked at him as an investment, and as luck would have it, following the injury to Jasprit Bumrah, Archer took centre-stage for his team's IPL opener on Friday. Like Archer, another wait ended in the opposition unit as RCB and Virat Kohli returned to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after four years. The stage was set for the world to witness a rivalry that hasn't quite reached its potential.

Like all great duels – Jeff Thomson or the famous West Indies pacer quartet vs Sunil Gavaskar or Shoaib Akhtar vs Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli vs Archer has all the makings of an excellent feud, which last evening hosted a fresh round during the IPL. By the end of it, there was only one winner, and it wasn't even a close content. Kohli decimated Arthur in one of his most destructive T20 innings of all time as RCB crushed MI by 10 wickets to open their season on an emphatic note.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis make light work of MI’s 172-run target in IPL 2023

With Kohli opening, it seemed as if Archer would have a crack at the former RCB captain from the first over itself. But defending 171 on Chinnaswamy's batting belter, captain Rohit surprisingly held back Archer, bringing him on in the fourth over. Straightaway Kohli was on strike and it was on.

Drama unfolded from ball one as Archer dropped Kohli when the batsman miscued a powerful drive. Next ball, Kohli retaliated with a four, using Archer's pace and gently guiding the ball between point and covers as it raced to the boundary lightening quick. Archer dropped in two dot balls, but the final delivery belonged to Kohli as his eyes lit up seeing an off-cutter and he simply waded into it for his first six of the IPL 2023.

Next over, Kohli was again back on strike to Archer, and this time played possibly the shot of the match to put him away for a four. To a back of length delivery, Kohli was quick to rock on to the back foot, transfer he weight and pulled it over mid-wicket. After two overs, Archer was taken off, hoping he would come in useful for MI in the death overs. But the way RCB batted, Rohit probably realised that this game would not head into the final four overs.

Hence, six overs later, Jofra was back for his second spell. Kohli first took a single to complete his half-century off 38 balls, the next Archer delivery Virat faced was dealt with disdain, smacking a short ball for a six. In all, Kohli faced 17 balls from Archer last night and scored 28 runs at a strike-rate of 165. In fact, it was the most runs any batter against Archer in a T20 match. World's fastest, who?

Then again, one must realise that this is only Archer's first IPL match back after a length layoff and MI would be hopeful that he gets better. But how about a thought on Kohli? The same man who looked woefully out of form last year recording three golden ducks in the process, has begin IPL 2023 in style, with a 45th IPL half-century. With RCB steamrolling MI by 8 wickets, the opening round of this contest in the IPL belonged to the King. However, there will be at least one more before the two possibly cross paths against during the World Cup later this year.

