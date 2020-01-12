e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Cricket / U-19 World Cup warm-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi shine as India crush Afghanistan by 211 runs

U-19 World Cup warm-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi shine as India crush Afghanistan by 211 runs

In reply, Afghanistan were shot out for 44 in 17.5 overs with Tyagi (3/10) being pick of the bowlers. Akash Singh, Shubhang Hegde and Sushant Mishra getting a couple of wickets each.

cricket Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pretoria
File photo of U19 World Cup matches.
File photo of U19 World Cup matches.(File)
         

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s half-century and pacer Kartik Tyagi’s three-wicket haul were the highlights of India’s resounding 211-run win against Afghanistan in an U-19 World Cup encounter on Sunday. Batting first, India colts score 255 for 8 in 50 overs with Jaiswal scoring 69 off 97 balls and NT Tilak Verma hitting 55 before retiring.

In reply, Afghanistan were shot out for 44 in 17.5 overs with Tyagi (3/10) being pick of the bowlers. Akash Singh, Shubhang Hegde and Sushant Mishra getting a couple of wickets each.

Brief Scores: India 255/8 in 50 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 69, NT Tilak Verma 55). Afghanistan 44 (Kartik Tyagi 3/10). India won by 211 runs. PTI KHS KHS KHS

tags
top news
Four rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops
Four rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops
‘Will be treated as terrorist’: J-K police on cop arrested with Hizbul members
‘Will be treated as terrorist’: J-K police on cop arrested with Hizbul members
‘Mamata distancing from Left, Cong to split anti-TMC votes in Bengal’: BJP
‘Mamata distancing from Left, Cong to split anti-TMC votes in Bengal’: BJP
No landing, take off at Delhi airport for about 2 hrs on these 7 days for R-Day
No landing, take off at Delhi airport for about 2 hrs on these 7 days for R-Day
Plane makes emergency landing after woman says ‘bombs strapped to body’
Plane makes emergency landing after woman says ‘bombs strapped to body’
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
‘Protest all you want...’: Amit Shah challenges Congress, TMC over CAA
‘Protest all you want...’: Amit Shah challenges Congress, TMC over CAA
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news