U19 WC: Vihaan leads India to win over Zimbabwe

New Delhi: Vihaan Malhotra’s unbeaten 109 and an all-round show from the bowlers ensured India defeated Zimbabwe by a massive 204 runs in their first Super Six match to continue their unbeaten run at the ICC U-19 World Cup. Vihaan Malhotra celebrates his century against Zimbabwe. (ICC via Getty Images)

The Indian top-order comprising Aaron George and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi raced away to breezy starts. Sooryavanshi made a 30-ball 52 and threatened to make more, but to the host’s credit, they struck back with 3 wickets as India posted 100 in the 11th over. At 130/4, Zimbabwe were hoping to restrict India to somewhere around 250, but Malhotra dug in deep.

He kept the scoreboard ticking and added 113 for the fifth wicket with the in-form wicket-keeper batter Abighyan Kundu (61) and then added useful partnerships with lower-order batters RS Ambrish (21) and Khilan Patel (30). Tatenda Chimugoro was the standout bowler for Zimbabwe with 3/49.

“It’s a great feeling to contribute for the team with the bat, and I had a great day,” Player of the match Malhotra said. “Actually, we had so many overs to go, so we both (Kundu) planned that we’ll just take the game long and the occasional boundary in between, so yes, that was the plan.

Captain Ayush Mhatre said, “The boys are waiting for the chance and they are just coming and chipping in and just doing well for the team, well for the country. So, I’m very happy that whoever is playing is doing well. Terrific innings because it shows patience also that it was really hot inside. So, he and Kundu batted really well and just posted a really good target for us.”

For Zimbabwe, the scoreboard pressure proved to be too much and the chase never really gained momentum as the Indian bowlers applied relentless pressure from the start, eventually wrapping up the innings for 148 runs in the 37th over.

While Leeroy Chiwaula (62), Kian Blignaut (37) and Tatenda Chimugoro (29) showed some grit and resilience in the middle, they simply had no answer for India’s disciplined attack. Udhav Mohan and Mhatre were the standout performers with the ball, picking up three wickets each to dismantle the Zimbabwe lineup.

India are now scheduled to play Pakistan in their second Super Six match. Pakistan, with two wins and the solitary opening loss against England, standing on four points, won their first Super six match against New Zealand by 8 wickets. While confident, India will be wary of Pakistan since they lost to them in the Asia Cup final.

Brief scores: India 352/8 (Vihaan Malhotra 109*, Abhigyan Kundu 61, Tatenda Chimugoro 3/49); Zimbabwe 148 (Leeroy Chiwaula 62, Kian Blignaut 37, Ayush Mhatre 3/14). India beat Zimbabwe by 204 runs.