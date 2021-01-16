Isuru Udana picks the best white-ball batsman, bowler and all-rounder of the world; two Indians feature
Who’s the best white-ball batsman of the world right now? The names that come instantly are of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Babar Azam. When it comes to the best bowler the choices answers are likely to get divided among Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, and Trent Boult. Choosing the best batsman and bowler from this list is a herculean task. Sri Lanka medium-pacer Isuru Udana was asked that hard job and he came out with flying colours.
The Sri Lanka left-armer picked India captain Virat Kohli, who also leads him in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore as the best white-ball batsman right now.
Speaking about the best players in white-ball cricket, Udana picked Australian pace ace Mitchell Starc as the best bowler. India’s Ravindra Jadeja is the best all-rounder, according to Udana.
"I think the best batsman in white ball cricket is Virat Kohli, best bower I'll go for Mitchell Starc and I like Ravindra Jadeja an all-rounder," Udana was quoted as saying in a media release.
Udana is set to assume the responsibility of being the Icon player for the Bangla Tigers in the second season of the Abu Dhabi T10, slated to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium from January 28th January to February 6.
"The Abu Dhabi T10 will be a fun tournament. We can enjoy a lot. The T10 format is especially a bit hard for bowlers, but it will be enjoyable. I am really excited to be part of the Bangla Tigers family and I can't wait to join the players and start playing with them," Udana said.
The Sri Lankan will be up against West Indian legend Chris Gayle when his side faces Team Abu Dhabi in the tournament and the left-arm pacer feels it's vital to execute one's plans against the flamboyant batsman.
"Whenever you have to face the 'Universe Boss', you have to execute your plans very well so I am just thinking about my plans and I want to execute them well." The 32-year-old, who has an excellent bowling average of 25.17 in T20s, said he is looking forward to playing with Andre Fletcher in the Abu Dhabi T10.
"We have a good team. I am waiting to play alongside Andre Fletcher (West Indies). I have seen him perform well in the Big Bash League. There are a lot of good players in the other teams as well and this is going to be a great tournament for all of us."
(With PTI inpu
ts)
India vs Australia: India made four changes to their Playing XI but the one name that went missing from the team sheet was that of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.
