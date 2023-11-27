close_game
News / Cricket / Uganda stun Zimbabwe to throw T20 WC Africa Region Qualifier open

Uganda stun Zimbabwe to throw T20 WC Africa Region Qualifier open

PTI |
Nov 27, 2023 12:07 AM IST

Placed 23rd on the T20I Rankings, Uganda restricted Zimbabwe to 136/7 and then cantered home in 19.1 overs in their first T20I against a Full Member

Uganda stunned Zimbabwe by five wickets to take two crucial points in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier, here on Sunday.

Uganda players celebrate their win over Zimbabwe(ICC)
Uganda players celebrate their win over Zimbabwe(ICC)

Placed 23rd on the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, Uganda restricted Zimbabwe to 136/7 and then cantered home in 19.1 overs in their first T20I against a Full Member of the ICC.

With this win, Uganda moved up to third on the points table, which is led by Namibia and Kenya.

Zimbabwe, the only Test-playing nation in the competition, are sitting in fourth place with two points and need other results to go their way to qualify for the T20 World Cup next year.

Zimbabwe batted first and found the going tough, losing wickets at regular intervals.

While skipper Sikandar Raza top-scored with 48, Uganda’s star was Dinesh Nakrani, who finished with 3/14.

Uganda’s chase was led by Riazat Ali Shah (42) and Alpesh Ramjani (40).

The top two sides in the Region Qualifier will make it to the T20 World Cup 2024.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe 136/7 in 20 overs (Sikandar Raza 48; Dinesh Nakrani 3/14) lost to Uganda: 138/5 in 19.1 overs (Riazat Ali Shah 42, Alpesh Ramjani 40) by 5 wickets.

