Uganda's 40 all out vs New Zealand 2nd-lowest T20 World Cup team total: List of 5 smallest team scores in T20WC history

Hoping to bag their first win of the ongoing T20 World Cup, out-of-form New Zealand bowled out Uganda for 40 runs in 18.4 overs, on Saturday in Tarouba. It was also historic as it became the second-lowest team total in T20 World Cup history. The lowest team total is once again Uganda (39 in T20 World Cup 2024 vs West Indies), shared with Netherlands (39 vs Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2014). Uganda's Robinson Obuya is clean-bowled by New Zealand's Trent Boult.(AP)

Meanwhile, the Dutch occupy fourth position again, with 44 against Sri Lanka in the 2021 T20 World Cup, followed by Oman (47 vs England in 2024 T20 World Cup) in fifth position.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The first innings saw Uganda fall victim to quality pace and swing bowling as usual. Trent Boult and Tim Southee were lethal upfront for New Zealand, as the former struck twice with the new ball. Meanwhile, Southee followed it up with a wicket of his own.

Mitchell Santner was in good form and bowled well in the middle overs, with Lockie Ferguson causing issues for batters with his pace. Uganda failed to rotate strike regularly and were in utter chaos. Rachin Ravindra also bowled and took some wickets. Southee bagged a three-wicket haul and Santner scalped two. Only one of Uganda's batters got into double figures in a rather one-sided innings.

After the first innings, Southee said, "It has been a tricky surface, as a bowling unit we used it tonight. Tough conditions, in T20s we are used to big totals. Feel fresh and feel good. Will be nice (to get a win.)"

Uganda have already made history when they qualified for their maiden T20 World Cup. They put up a good fight vs Afghanistan, but then lost their confidence with the bat in all their games, which saw them get thrashed by the Afghans and West Indies. But they got their one win, beating Papua New Guinea, and are now facing New Zealand in their final game.