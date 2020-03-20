Umar Akmal charged under PCB’s anti-Corruption code, could face lifetime ban

cricket

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 19:09 IST

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been charged by the PCB for two breaches under the anti-corruption code for failing to disclose to the PCB, without unnecessary delay, full details of any approaches to engage in corrupt conduct. The board has asked the Pakistan batsman to submit an explanation on the case till March 31 regarding the charge. If the cricket fails to prove his innocence, then he would be facing a ban of 6 months, which could be extended to a lifetime ban.

Here is what the PCB release says:

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has charged Umar Akmal with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

Umar Akmal was issued the Notice of Charge on Tuesday, 17 March, and has 14 days (31 March 2020) to respond in writing to the charge.

According to Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty for a violation of Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six months and a maximum of a lifetime.

Umar Akmal was provisionally suspended on 20 February 2020. Media release can be found here.

The PCB will not make any further comment pending the outcome on this case.”