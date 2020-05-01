e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Umar Akmal suffers from epilepsy, plays for himself: PCB chairman Najam Sethi

Umar Akmal suffers from epilepsy, plays for himself: PCB chairman Najam Sethi

Sethi, who was Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Head of Executive Committee between 2013 and 2018, said when he took over the reins of the cricket body, the first problem he faced concerned Umar.

cricket Updated: May 01, 2020 10:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
Umar Akmal
Umar Akmal(Twitter)
         

In a startling revelation, former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has claimed that banned Test batsman Umar Akmal suffers from epilepsy for which he had refused to take treatment.

Umar was recently slapped with a three-year ban for not reporting corrupt approaches before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sethi, who was Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Head of Executive Committee between 2013 and 2018, said when he took over the reins of the cricket body, the first problem he faced concerned Umar.

“We had medical reports that confirmed he suffered from epilepsy fits and we called him back from the West Indies. When I met him I told him it was a serious problem and he needed to take a break and get proper treatment. But he was not willing to accept this. He was mentally not there,” Sethi told a TV Channel.

Also Read | Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI

“Anyway I stopped him from playing for two months but later on we sent the medical reports to the selectors and left it to them because I didn’t like to interfere in their work.” Epilepsy is a central nervous system (neurological) disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures or periods of unusual behaviour, sensations, and sometimes loss of awareness.

Sethi also claimed that Umar put himself above the team despite being a supremely talented cricketer.

“...but he refuses to accept discipline and he is an individualistic player prone to play with instinct. He plays for himself not for his team. He is outside all discipline.” The former official also feels the three-year ban imposed on Umar would eventually end his career.

“I am afraid his career is threatened and it appears to me to be the end of the line for him. Umar has always been someone outside all discipline and this three-year ban was going to happen,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Covid-19 Live: First train carrying 1200 migrants leaves Telangana for Jharkhand
Covid-19 Live: First train carrying 1200 migrants leaves Telangana for Jharkhand
Centre releases revised list of Covid-19 red zones, Jharkhand has only 1
Centre releases revised list of Covid-19 red zones, Jharkhand has only 1
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held before May 27, says EC
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held before May 27, says EC
Covid-19 outbreak brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
Covid-19 outbreak brings local shops to the forefront of e-tail sector
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Unprecedented: Maruti sales down to zero as lockdown hurts auto sector
Unprecedented: Maruti sales down to zero as lockdown hurts auto sector
Chappell names better batsman & captain between Kohli and Smith
Chappell names better batsman & captain between Kohli and Smith
India’s 65% of Covid deaths are men; Olympians go for fields of gold: Top 5 from HT
India’s 65% of Covid deaths are men; Olympians go for fields of gold: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news