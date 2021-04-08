'People think I'm not a good white-ball bower, it's the biggest misconception': DC pacer Umesh Yadav ahead of IPL 2021

Umesh Yadav has seen many ups and downs in his career. Despite being a regular in the Indian Test squad, Umesh’s international appearances have been too few and far in between in recent years. His white-ball status is even grim. Umesh Yadav’s last white-ball match for India was two years ago and in the last IPL, he played only two matches before being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Umesh, however, is determined to prove his mettle as a white-ball cricketer. The right-arm seamer is out to erase the misconception some people have about his limited-overs performance in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

“People think I’m not a good white-ball bowler,” said Umesh Yadav when he was asked to name the biggest misconception about him as white-ball cricket in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

In IPL 2021, Umesh will return to the Delhi Capitals. The Vidarbha seamer was picked by DC at his base price of ₹1 Cr in the auction held earlier this year.

Umesh is set to provide strength to the Indian seam attack of Delhi Capitals. He will join the likes of Ishant Sharma, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Lukman Meriwala.

"I started my IPL career with the Delhi team, so the Delhi franchise feels like home to me. I know a lot of players in the team. I have been playing with the likes of Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant for quite some time. So, it doesn't feel like I am joining a new team. I am already feeling very comfortable in the Delhi Capitals camp," said Umesh.

DC has one of the best overseas seam attacks in the IPL with Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Norje and Chris Woakes in their ranks.

When asked about his aim in this IPL, Umesh said he wants to bowl most dot balls and return as the highest wicket-taker.

Umesh has so far picked up 119 wickets in 121 IPL matches at an average of 30.07. His economy rate of 8.51 is slightly on the higher side, something which even Umesh knows he needs to work on.

He had his best season in 2018, where he picked up 20 wickets for RCB at an economy rate of 7.86. The right-arm seamer, who is looking forward to performing well against AB de Villiers and Mumbai Indians, would fare well is he replicates his 2018 performance in this edition of IPL.

The Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2021 campaign against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings on April 10.