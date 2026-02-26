Umran Malik taken apart for 36 in one over, leaks 59 in nightmare DY Patil T20 Cup outing
Umran Malik had a match to forget while turning out for Tata Sports Club against Mumbai Customs, as things unravelled quickly with the ball in hand.
Umran Malik endured a tough day in the DY Patil T20 Cup, conceding 36 runs in a single over, an outing that won’t help his hopes of returning to the Indian side. Once hailed as a rising force after clocking express speeds for his former franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, in the IPL, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer has since slipped down the pecking order.
Injuries have stalled his momentum, and inconsistency has compounded his struggles. While his raw pace remains a rare asset, his control remains a concern. Erratic lines and fluctuating lengths have often allowed batters to cash in, limiting his impact at higher levels. For a bowler once seen as India’s next speed sensation, rediscovering rhythm and discipline will be crucial if he is to revive his international ambitions.
Umran had a match to forget while turning out for Tata Sports Club against Mumbai Customs, as things unravelled quickly with the ball in hand. He was taken for 23 runs in his opening over, immediately putting himself under scrutiny. When he returned for his next spell, the damage deepened.
The over began with a single, but momentum swung fast. A boundary set the tone before a no-ball was punished for six. Though he briefly found the mark with a dot delivery, the respite didn’t last. The batters capitalised on anything loose, clearing the ropes and finding gaps with ease. Extras only worsened the situation, wides and another no-ball handed Mumbai Customs further opportunities, including a free hit that disappeared to the fence. The final ball sailed over for six, capping a 36-run over and leaving Umran with figures of 2 for 59 in a bruising spell.
Umran Malik to play for KKR in IPL 2026
Umran is set to feature for Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming IPL season, but the franchise’s fast-bowling stocks are already depleted. Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana remain sidelined with injuries, while Mustafizur Rahman has been released from the squad. With depth under pressure, Umran’s recent lack of rhythm only heightens concerns for the three-time champions as they gear up for a challenging campaign ahead this year.