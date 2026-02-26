Umran Malik taken apart for 36 in one over, leaks 59 in nightmare DY Patil T20 Cup outing

Umran Malik endured a tough day in the DY Patil T20 Cup, conceding 36 runs in a single over, an outing that won’t help his hopes of returning to the Indian side. Once hailed as a rising force after clocking express speeds for his former franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, in the IPL, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer has since slipped down the pecking order. Umran Malik leaked 59 runs in two overs during a DY Patil T20 Cup match. (AFP)

Injuries have stalled his momentum, and inconsistency has compounded his struggles. While his raw pace remains a rare asset, his control remains a concern. Erratic lines and fluctuating lengths have often allowed batters to cash in, limiting his impact at higher levels. For a bowler once seen as India’s next speed sensation, rediscovering rhythm and discipline will be crucial if he is to revive his international ambitions.

Umran had a match to forget while turning out for Tata Sports Club against Mumbai Customs, as things unravelled quickly with the ball in hand. He was taken for 23 runs in his opening over, immediately putting himself under scrutiny. When he returned for his next spell, the damage deepened.