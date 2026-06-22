Uncapped James Coles highlights England's squad for India T20I series

England have named uncapped all-rounder James Coles in their squad for next month's T20 series against India. James Coles has received maiden England call (X Images)

The promising 22-year-old, who has been batting in the top three for his county Sussex and also bowls left-arm spin, recently featured for the England Lions against South Africa.

Coles also attracted the highest bid at the inaugural Hundred player auction when London Spirit paid £390,000 ($516,000) to sign him earlier this year.

"James Coles is an exciting addition and has earned his place following his performances with the England Lions and in T20 competitions here and abroad during the past 12 months," national selector Marcus North said.

Coles is part of an expanded 17-strong squad for the five-match series, which begins in Durham on July 1 -- just two days after the scheduled end of England's third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

Jordan Cox and Sonny Baker are named in the T20 squad after making their Test debuts together in last week's defeat at the Oval, while Lancashire fast bowler Saqib Mahmood regains his place for the first time since January.

Also Read: India's new spin hope Manav Suthar follows dream Test debut with stunning five-wicket statement in England

Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton miss out due to injuries.

"We have selected a larger squad to accommodate for the fact that this series will begin shortly after the Test series against New Zealand is due to conclude which allows us to be flexible," North said.