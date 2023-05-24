'Under guidance of Gambhir, see how Naveen...': Sunil Gavaskar's rollicking remark on LSG mentor before MI clash in IPL

Eyeing their maiden title in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will meet record-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator on Wednesday. Despite missing the services of skipper KL Rahul, Lucknow Super Giants managed to revive their campaign by securing the third spot in the IPL 2023 standings. With the IPL 2023 reaching its business end, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar penned an eye-catching statement about LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. Gavaskar issued a noteworthy remark on LSG mentor Gambhir amid IPL 2023(AP-ANI-PTI)

Giving a special mention to LSG mentor Gambhir, former Indian skipper Gavaskar credited the ex-Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper for grooming the younger generation of cricketers in the celebrated league. Highlighting the importance of having Indian coaches in winning IPL titles, former India batter Gavaskar hailed LSG mentor Gambhir for shaping the players of the future. The batting legend believes that youngsters Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, and Naveen-Ul-Haq have thrived under Gambhir’s watch at LSG.

“Look at the progress made by Rinku Singh under Chandu Pandit, the terrific coming back to form of Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy, and Nitish Rana growing as a captain. Under the guidance of Gautam Gambhir, see how Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, and Naveen-Ul-Haq are flowering, as also under Ashish Nehra and Hardik Pandya, who invariably find a new player of the match. That’s simply because communication and reach are easy for the domestic Indian players in these teams. Mind you, there will always be the overseas champ who has a way with young players and can act as a guide and mentor to them. These are rare exceptions and not the norm,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

Two-time IPL winner Gambhir was appointed the global mentor for all Lucknow Super Giants teams last year. Gambhir is currently mentoring the Lucknow (IPL) and Durban (SA20) teams in his fruitful stint with the Super Giants. Both teams are a part of the RPSG group. Gambhir is also an integral part of LSG's think-tank at the IPL auction.

From his animated team talks to his noteworthy dugout reactions, Gambhir has occasionally made his presence felt during the IPL. Earlier, the LSG mentor got into an altercation with former India skipper Virat Kohli after Lucknow's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2023. LSG star Naveen and Kohli were also involved in a heated exchange after the match. Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees while LSG's Naveen had to part ways with 50 percent of his game wages at the time.

