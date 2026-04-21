‘Unfair’ snub: Sanjay Manjrekar says Shreyas Iyer justified in feeling aggrieved over continued Team India absence

Another IPL season, and yet again, there is growing chatter around why the BCCI need to recall Shreyas Iyer to the T20I fold. Only this time, it has grown louder, with a fresh layer to the push. It is not just his batting that has caught the attention of experts, but also his captaincy, with many backing him to succeed Suryakumar Yadav in the role for India’s T20I side. Amid the chatter, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar came out in support of the batter, saying he is justified in feeling angry over his "unfair" omission from the T20I side. Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during a warm-up session ahead of an IPL 2026 game (PTI)

It was in 2024, just months after his heroics in the 2023 ODI World Cup, that the BCCI removed him from the central contract list for not turning up for domestic games during his time away from international cricket—a decision he later explained was due to an injury. But after a consistent run in the IPL, where he led KKR to the title that year, along with his domestic appearances, he was recalled to the Indian set-up. He then went on to put in another stellar showing in ODI cricket during the Champions Trophy last year.

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"They decided not to give him a contract, and that may have hurt him," Manjrekar noted during a podcast with Sportstar. "He started turning up for Mumbai and then made a comeback for India against England in a one-day series, culminating in the Champions Trophy where he was superb. Then came this IPL performance, yet he still wasn’t picked."

Iyer followed it up with his best-ever IPL season, scoring 603 runs at a strike rate of 175.80 as he led Punjab Kings to their first final in 11 years. But even that was not enough for him to break into India’s T20I side.

"If that performance doesn’t get you into the Indian team—a player like Shreyas Iyer, batting down the order, where the roles are toughest—it is just unfair," Manjrekar added. "If he has that angst towards someone for giving him that kind of a deal, I think it’s valid."

A year later, Iyer has made another strong start to the season, scoring 208 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 182.46 for Punjab Kings, who sit at the top of the table and remain the only team yet to lose a game in IPL 2026.

PBKS will play their next game against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 25.