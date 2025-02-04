'Unfortunate not to have Bumrah...': Shubman Gill’s ‘one series doesn't define’ comment on Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss

India batter Shubman Gill, who was recently named the vice-captain for the three ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy, brushed aside his team's loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saying defeat in one series doesn't define the "form of the whole team." Questions are being raised over Rohit Sharma and co after India lost the Test series against Australia after a decade. Shubman Gill says the loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy doesn't define this Indian team.(PTI)

India lost back-to-back Test series against New Zealand and Australia, so the side won't be playing the World Test Championship (WTC) final for thefirst time.

However, the focus is now firmly on the white-ball formats, and it needs to be seen whether Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir's side can win the eight-team Champions Trophy, which begins February 19 in Karachi.

India will play their first match of the tournament on February 20 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium.

"One series does not define the form of the whole team. There are a lot of players who, in the past, have performed consistently in a lot of series and tournaments," Gill told reporters in Nagpur ahead of the first ODI against England.

"Definitely, we did not play as per our expectations in the Australian series, but still, we played some good cricket," he added.

'Unfortunate to not have Bumrah'

Jasprit Bumrah was India's standout performer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scalping 32 wickets. However, the pacer suffered back spasms in the Sydney Test, and he wasn't there to help India defend a below-par total in the final innings.

"We were unfortunate not to have (Jasprit) Bumrah on the last day, and we would have won the match, and the series would have been a draw, and this talk wouldn't have happened," said Gill.

"One match and one day doesn't define us. We won there twice before, and earlier, we won a World Cup and then reached the final of a World Cup, so we should keep all those things in mind," he added.

Shubman Gill recently scored a century in the second innings of Punjab's Ranji Trophy fixture against Karnataka. The batter hopes to carry the form in the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy.