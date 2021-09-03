Unhappy Virat Kohli complains to umpire after England opener Haseeb Hameed marks guard outside popping crease

India captain Virat Kohli was not happy with Haseeb Hameed as the England opener marked his guard outside the popping crease on Day 1 of the India-England fourth Test at The Oval. Kohli was seen complaining to the on-field umpires and having a long discussion with Richard Illingworth, letting the umpire know about his reservations with Hameed’s guard.

It happened at the beginning of the England innings when Hameed marked his guard outside the popping crease and used his spikes to scuff up the area. While using spikes or the side of the shoe and even bat and bails are common to mark guard at the start of an innings, what irked Kohli was the fact that Hameed didn’t mark it inside the crease.

The England opener’s guard marking sparked off quite a debate in the commentary box with Harsha Bhogle and Ajay Jadeja giving their own side of the story in trying to explain the situation.

According to the rules, a batsman can mark his guard or take his stance without coming into the danger or protected area. The danger area is considered to be five feet from the popping crease.

According to MCC rule 41.15.1: “The striker shall not adopt a stance in the protected area or so close to it that frequent encroachment is inevitable.

“The striker may mark a guard on the pitch provided that no mark is unreasonably close to the protected area.”

In Hameed’s case, however, the umpires did not think he was invading the danger area and hence was not given a warning.

Interestingly, India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was asked not to stand too far down the pitch as the umpires thought he was stepping on the danger area.

Hameed was dismissed quickly by Jasprit Bumrah, who got one to bounce off a length to find the outside of the England opener's bat.

India fast bowlers Jaspit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav brought their teams back into the contest dismissing openers Rory Burns, Haseeb, and captain Joe Root on Day 1 of the 4th Test. England, who bowled out India for 195, finished the day at 53/3.